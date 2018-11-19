Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 21 minutes in return

Green played 21 minutes in his return to action Sunday against the Timberwolves, finishing with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds.

Green missed nearly a full calendar month with a broken jaw, but he made his return to the court Sunday for the first time since Oct. 19. Green came off the bench behind Jaren Jackson, Jr., but he ended up seeing the slightly larger workload, with Jackson tallying 13 points in 19 minutes.