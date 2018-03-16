Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 37 minutes in loss

Green contributed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Bulls.

Green delivered another double-double Thursday, his fourth in the last seven games. He has been a sneaky end-of-season pickup in many leagues, especially those that include double-doubles as a category. The Grizzlies are playing for nothing and Green should be able to see a nice amount of minutes on any night, no matter the scoreline.