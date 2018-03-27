Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 39 minutes in victory
Green compiled 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over Minnesota.
Green recorded another double-double but failed to contribute anywhere else. This is a typical line for Green and despite the Grizzlies resting players all over the place, he seems to be locked in for regular playing time. He is not a must-own player in standard leagues but if he puts up what you are looking for, throw him on the end of your bench.
