Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays through illness, sees 19 minutes as starter
Green managed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.
Green was listed as questionable due to an illness but eventually was ruled healthy enough to give it a go. Despite starting the game, backup power forward Jarell Martin saw 31 minutes and made the most of them (17 points, eight boards, two dimes, one steal, and one block). With the Grizzlies out of the playoff race, Green might not offer a ton of upside on a nightly basis, though he is still capable of turning in a double-double on any given night.
