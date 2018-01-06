Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts 11 points in defeat

Green registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.

Green has served as an adequate complementary offensive piece in three of his last four contests, and he's shot 58.8 percent from the floor (10-for-17) in his last three games. The 27-year-old continues to offer steady production on the glass as well, keeping him a viable option in deeper formats despite an allotment of playing time that's typically under 30 minutes.