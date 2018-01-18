Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts 18 points, 13 boards in Wednesday's win

Green registered 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

Green registered his fourth double-double of the season, all of which have happened in his last 13 appearances. He has scored in double figures during five of six games in January, which is good for his best stretch of scoring this season. If Marc Gasol (illness) remains sidelined any longer, Green will continue to take on more offensive responsibility, though he was already trending up prior to Wednesday's quality performance.