Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts 21 points, 10 boards in Monday's loss
Green collected 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.
Green has logged a double-double in three straight games (and in four of the last five). He is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists per game, and Green looks to be finding his footing here following somewhat of a slow start to 2017-18. After posting nine double-doubles (in 77 appearances) during 2016-17 and six (in 78 appearances) in 2015-16, Green now has eight double-doubles through 39 showings this season. With just over a quarter of the campaign remaining, Green is a good bet to at the very least reach double-digit double-doubles.
