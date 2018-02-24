Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double in limited run

Green posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 112-89 loss to the Cavs.

Green was ultra productive despite playing just half the game, leading the team in rebounding and finishing tied for tops on scoring. The 27-year-old was coming off a bit of a dud performance against the Thunder before the All-Star break, so it appears the additional rest did him some good. Green will seemingly never receive a heavy allotment of minutes, but he continues to provide consistent rebounding totals and the occasional useful scoring performance.