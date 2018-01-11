Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts impressive line in Wednesday's win
Green registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Pelicans.
Green finished one point and one rebound shy of matching season highs while turning in his third double-double of 2017-18. All three of those double-doubles have taken place in his last 10 tilts, and through 25 appearances Green is managing career-high averages in scoring (10.2), assists (1.3), and steals (0.7) per game.
