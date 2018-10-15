Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practices Monday
Green (shoulder) went through a full practice Monday, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Green sat out Friday's preseason finale due to a sore shoulder, but he went through Monday's entire session and is expected to be available for Wednesday's season-opener against the Pacers.
