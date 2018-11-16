Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practicing with Hustle
Green (jaw) practiced with the Memphis Hustle on Friday.
It's just a pit stop in the G League for Green, who continues to make his way back from a broken jaw. The return to practice is certainly encouraging for Green, and he should be close to a return given he's approaching the end of his initial four-week timetable.
