Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practicing with Hustle

Green (jaw) practiced with the Memphis Hustle on Friday.

It's just a pit stop in the G League for Green, who continues to make his way back from a broken jaw. The return to practice is certainly encouraging for Green, and he should be close to a return given he's approaching the end of his initial four-week timetable.

More News
Our Latest Stories