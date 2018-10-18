Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Probable for Friday
Green is dealing with a sore left knee, but is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Green picked up the start at power forward over rookie Jaren Jackson in the opener and finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, he did log just 24 minutes, which was just below Jackson, who logged 25 off the bench. Given the probable designation, look for Green to take the court Friday as usual and he's likely to continue to start for the time being. That said, Jackson could push for a larger role eventually.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will start season opener•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practices Monday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starts again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Flirts with double-double•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starting at power forward•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...