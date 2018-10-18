Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Probable for Friday

Green is dealing with a sore left knee, but is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Green picked up the start at power forward over rookie Jaren Jackson in the opener and finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, he did log just 24 minutes, which was just below Jackson, who logged 25 off the bench. Given the probable designation, look for Green to take the court Friday as usual and he's likely to continue to start for the time being. That said, Jackson could push for a larger role eventually.