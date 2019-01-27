Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Probable for Monday
Green (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Green was limited to just seven minutes in Saturday's game against the Pacers due to soreness in both his knees, but it looks like the time off did the trick for him. Barring any sort of setback between now and tip-off, expect Green to be a full go Monday night.
