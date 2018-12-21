Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable for Friday
Green will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Kings due to left hamstring soreness.
It's unclear as to when Green began dealing with a hamstring issue, but it could cause him to miss Memphis' upcoming contest. Expect an announcement on his availability in Sacramento closer to tipoff.
