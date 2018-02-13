Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable for Wednesday

Green is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Green will likely receive treatment throughout the day Wednesday before seeing how he feels during pregame warmups. For that reason, we may not get a final word on his availability until just prior to tip-off. This also marks the Grizzlies' last game before the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to just gave their big man the night off for rest. If Green were to sit out, Jarrell Martin would likely pick up the start and see extended minutes.