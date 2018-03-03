Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Saturday
Green (illness) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Magic.
Green missed Friday's game due to an illness, which appears to have gotten only somewhat better. If he misses Saturday's contest, Jarrell Martin would probably see significant run once more.
