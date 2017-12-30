Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Saturday
Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Green has missed the Grizzlies' previous three games while nursing a sore knee, and is looking like a game-time decision Saturday. Should he ultimately miss another game, look for Jarell Martin to see extended run at power forward. Expect an update on his his status closer to tip-off Saturday.
