Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Saturday

Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.

Green has missed the Grizzlies' previous three games while nursing a sore knee, and is looking like a game-time decision Saturday. Should he ultimately miss another game, look for Jarell Martin to see extended run at power forward. Expect an update on his his status closer to tip-off Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories