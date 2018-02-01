Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Thursday vs. Detroit

Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Green has missed the last five games with a right ankle injury, but will likely go through warmups Thursday with the hope of making his return to the court. If Green were to be cleared, he'd likely slot back in as the team's starting power forward, which should lead to less minutes for the likes of Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb. That said, we may not get another update until just prior to tip-off regarding his availability.