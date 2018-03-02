Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable to play Friday

Green is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness.

Green did not show up on the team's initial injury report Thursday night, but it looks as though he came down with the illness prior to shootaround. If Green is ultimately sidelined, the Grizzlies could once again end up being shorthanded up front, with Deyonta Davis (ankle) and Chandler Parson (illness) already ruled out.