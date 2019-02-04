Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable vs. Minnesota

Green is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to a sore left knee.

Green picked up the injury in Sunday's win over New York, and it likely contributed to him playing only nine minutes off the bench, though his playing time has been slashed over the last week-plus. Regardless, look for a more definitive update on Green's status at shootaround Tuesday morning.

