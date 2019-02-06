Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable vs. Thunder
Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Green has been battling left knee soreness recently, and it appears the issue could force him to miss a second consecutive contest. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, as the Grizzlies will likely wait and see how he feels during pregame warmups before making a final call.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...