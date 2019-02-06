Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable vs. Thunder

Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Green has been battling left knee soreness recently, and it appears the issue could force him to miss a second consecutive contest. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, as the Grizzlies will likely wait and see how he feels during pregame warmups before making a final call.

