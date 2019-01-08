Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with shoulder soreness
Green is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs due to left shoulder soreness.
Green was cleared to play Monday against the Pelicans after dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's picked up a shoulder injury along the way. If he ends up on the shelf, Omri Casspi could be in line for some extra minutes,
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs nine boards in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Intends to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.