Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with shoulder soreness

Green is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs due to left shoulder soreness.

Green was cleared to play Monday against the Pelicans after dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's picked up a shoulder injury along the way. If he ends up on the shelf, Omri Casspi could be in line for some extra minutes,

