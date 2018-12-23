Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with sore hamstring
Green (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Green continues to nurse a sore hamstring, but was able to play Friday against the Kings, racking up eight points, nine boards and one assist in 27 minutes. If he's ruled out, Jaren Jackson and Kyle Anderson could see more run.
