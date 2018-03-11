Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Records double-double in loss
Green tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-80 loss to the Mavericks.
Green's 12th double-double of the season one of the few bright spots in Memphis' dreadful showing on Saturday. Green has really stepped up despite the Grizzlies recent string of losses, He's recorded double-doubles in seven of his past 10 games and seems to have locked down a spot as Memphis' starting power forward for the foreseeable future.
