Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Rejoins starting five
Green is listed as the Grizzlies' starting power forward for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Jarell Martin will head back to the bench to clear a spot for Green, who was limited to a reserve role Thursday against the Pistons in his return from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. Green played 20 minutes in that contest and incurred no setbacks along the way, so it appears interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is ready to return the 27-year-old to his normal role. Martin's minutes should take a slight hit as a result of the lineup switch.
