Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out for preseason opener Monday
Green (coach's decision) will sit out Monday's preseason opener against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Green isn't dealing with anything injury related, as he's being held due to his late arrival at training camp after waiting until last week to re-sign with the Grizzlies. That said, he's not in any danger of missing any regular season action and should jump back into the starting lineup at power forward once cleared for a return to the court.
