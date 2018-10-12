Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Friday
Green won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets due to left shoulder soreness.
Given the nature of the injury, Green is likely being held out as a precaution with the regular season less than a week away. He figures to be ready for Wednesday's opener against Indiana, but his status should be updated early next week.
