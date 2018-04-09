Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Monday

Green will sit out Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Green is slated to miss his fifth straight game and with the Grizzlies having just one contest left on the schedule after Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't see the court again this season. Along with Green, Memphis will be without both Marc Gasol (rest), Chandler Parsons (knee) and Jarell Martin (ankle), which should result in big minutes for guys like Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis in the frontcourt.