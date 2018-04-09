Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Monday
Green will sit out Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Green is slated to miss his fifth straight game and with the Grizzlies having just one contest left on the schedule after Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't see the court again this season. Along with Green, Memphis will be without both Marc Gasol (rest), Chandler Parsons (knee) and Jarell Martin (ankle), which should result in big minutes for guys like Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Sunday vs. Portland•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....