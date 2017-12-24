Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Saturday
Green (knee) will not play Saturday against the Clippers, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
As anticipated, Green will sit out due to some soreness in his knee. The 27-year-old is averaging 30 minutes per game in December, and he'll be replaced in the starting five by Chandler Parsons.
