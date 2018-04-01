Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Sunday vs. Portland

Green won't play in Sunday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to knee soreness.

Green played just 20 minutes in Friday's loss to Utah, scoring just two points while grabbing six rebounds. Jarell Martin and and Ivan Rabb will figure to see some extra minutes while Green is out. Looking ahead, Green's first chance to return will be Wednesday against the Pelicans.

