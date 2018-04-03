Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday

Green (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.

The Grizzlies don't want to take any chances as they jockey for lottery position, so Green will be one of several regular held out Wednesday. He's listed on the report with soreness in both knees, but it's unclear if the ailment is anything of actual concern.

