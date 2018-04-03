Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday
Green (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
The Grizzlies don't want to take any chances as they jockey for lottery position, so Green will be one of several regular held out Wednesday. He's listed on the report with soreness in both knees, but it's unclear if the ailment is anything of actual concern.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Sunday vs. Portland•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Tallies 14 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 37 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Records double-double in loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...