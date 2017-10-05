Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Scores 11 points in 14 minutes Wednesday

Green tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.

Green demonstrated his ability to fill it up in limited minutes Wednesday. He's set to be the team's starting power forward this season, which will certainly boost his fantasy value over 2016-17, especially with Zach Randolph now in Sacramento.