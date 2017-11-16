Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Scores 8 points in return

Green scored 8 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds over 17 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Indiana.

Making his first appearance since leaving the season opener due to injury, Green (ankle) had a modest offensive showing in his first extended play of the season. The Memphis forward scored two points in four minutes in his only game prior to Wednesday. Green will continue to ease back into the swing of the things when Memphis takes on Houston on Saturday.