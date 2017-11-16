Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Scores 8 points in return
Green scored 8 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds over 17 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Indiana.
Making his first appearance since leaving the season opener due to injury, Green (ankle) had a modest offensive showing in his first extended play of the season. The Memphis forward scored two points in four minutes in his only game prior to Wednesday. Green will continue to ease back into the swing of the things when Memphis takes on Houston on Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will start, play about 18 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Likely to start, have minutes watched•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Goes through 3-on-3 scrimmaging•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected back in two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...