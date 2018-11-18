Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff intends to play Green (jaw) 24-27 minutes in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, afsd reports.

Green will be making his long-awaited return Sunday after breaking his jaw in late October shortly after the regular season began. Rookie power forward Jaren Jackson has performed very well during Green's absence, so Green will likely be a fixture off the bench moving forward this season.

