Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff intends to play Green (jaw) 24-27 minutes in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, afsd reports.
Green will be making his long-awaited return Sunday after breaking his jaw in late October shortly after the regular season began. Rookie power forward Jaren Jackson has performed very well during Green's absence, so Green will likely be a fixture off the bench moving forward this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.