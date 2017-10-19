Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Sidelined several weeks with ankle sprain
Green is expected to be out several weeks with a sprained left ankle, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Green underwent an MRI Thursday morning, and it came back clean, so there is no damage beyond the sprain. Without an exact timetable for a return, Green should be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. In his absence, the Grizzlies could elect to go small and use Chandler Parsons as their starting power forward, or they could go a more traditional route and play 23-year-old Jarell Martin at the four. Regardless, both players should see an increase in minutes with Green out of the lineup.
