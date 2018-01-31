Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Sidelined Wednesday vs. Indiana
Green (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.
Green will miss a fifth straight contest with a right ankle injury Wednesday. In his stead, Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb should see increased run.
