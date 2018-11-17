Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Slated to return Sunday

Green (jaw) is expected to play Sunday against the Knicks.

Green is set to make his return after missing the last four weeks -- and 12 games -- with a broken jaw that he suffered during the second game of the season. Prior to suffering the injury, Green posted averages of 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds across 19.5 minutes per game.

