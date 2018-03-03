Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starting Saturday
Green will start Saturday's game against the Magic.
After sitting out Friday night's contest with an illness, Green will be set for an increase role Saturday with a number of regulars sidelined. Memphis will be without Marc Gasol, Tyreke Evans, Andrew Harrison, Deyonta Davis, Wayne Selden and Mike Conley, so Green's minutes total could creep into the mid-30s with relative ease.
More News
