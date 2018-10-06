Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starts again Friday

Green totaled 13 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason victory over the Hawks.

Green was given the nod as the starter again Friday, coming within a single rebound of recording a double-double. It is looking as though Green will be the starter come opening night, beating out Jaren Jackson Jr. for that role. Green is a solid source of rebounds when on the floor as well as having the ability to score the ball, block shots and hit threes. His role could change as the season progresses but while he is starting, he could be worth a look at the back end of drafts if you are in need of some big man stats.