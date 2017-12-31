Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starts in return game
Green (knee) will start Saturday against the Warriors.
Green came into Saturday with a knee injury which forced him to miss the past three games. When healthy, he's averaged just shy of 30 minutes per game thus far in December.
