Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Green supplied six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.
Green struggled to keep up with Knicks star power forward Kristaps Porzingis, and it resulted in the 27-year-old's second dud over the last four games. Green averaged 11.9 points (60.7 FG, 46.7 3Pt, 80.0 FT), 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals in 27.9 minutes during seven November appearances. However, his shooting percentages have cooled off through four December games (39.5 FG, 30.0 3Pt, 75.0). Furthermore, he has just one block through 12 appearances this season, as playing alongside Marc Gasol forces Green away from the basket more often than not.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Scores 8 points in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will start, play about 18 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Likely to start, have minutes watched•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Goes through 3-on-3 scrimmaging•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected back in two weeks•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.