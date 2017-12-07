Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Struggles in Wednesday's loss

Green supplied six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.

Green struggled to keep up with Knicks star power forward Kristaps Porzingis, and it resulted in the 27-year-old's second dud over the last four games. Green averaged 11.9 points (60.7 FG, 46.7 3Pt, 80.0 FT), 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals in 27.9 minutes during seven November appearances. However, his shooting percentages have cooled off through four December games (39.5 FG, 30.0 3Pt, 75.0). Furthermore, he has just one block through 12 appearances this season, as playing alongside Marc Gasol forces Green away from the basket more often than not.