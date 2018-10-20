Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Suffers broken jaw

Green suffered a broken jaw during Friday's game against the Hawks and underwent a surgical stabilization procedure Saturday. There's no official timetable for a return, but an early estimate is four-to-six weeks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Green was elbowed in the face during Friday's game. Updates concerning his timetable should arrive as he progresses through his recovery. In his stead, Jaren Jackson should start at power forward and see extended run.