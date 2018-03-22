Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Tallies 14 points Wednesday

Green finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.

Green followed up a big double-double with another solid outing as he continues to see consistent minutes with the Grizzlies' starting five. He should continue to approach 10 rebounds a night, but the points will fluctuate on a nightly basis.