Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Tallies 14 points Wednesday
Green finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.
Green followed up a big double-double with another solid outing as he continues to see consistent minutes with the Grizzlies' starting five. He should continue to approach 10 rebounds a night, but the points will fluctuate on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 37 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Records double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Saturday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...