Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will come off bench in return

Green (ankle) will come off the bench in his return for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Green is returning to the lineup after a five-game absence, but instead of immediately joining the top unit, he'll be brought off the bench. That's likely simply due to the fact that Green is fresh off an injury, though Jarrell Martin did have a few solid games when starting in his place. Either way, Green could find some restrictions in his first contest back, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations.