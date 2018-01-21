Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will not play Monday

Green (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Green was forced to leave Saturday's's game against the Pelicans with the ankle injury and was unable to return. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it'll cost Green at least one game. With Jarell Martin (hand) listed as questionable, the Grizzlies could be without two key members of their frontcourt rotation Monday, which could open the door for rookie Ivan Rabb or Deyonta Davis to see additional minutes.