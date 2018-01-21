Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will not play Monday
Green (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Green was forced to leave Saturday's's game against the Pelicans with the ankle injury and was unable to return. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it'll cost Green at least one game. With Jarell Martin (hand) listed as questionable, the Grizzlies could be without two key members of their frontcourt rotation Monday, which could open the door for rookie Ivan Rabb or Deyonta Davis to see additional minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Won't return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts 18 points, 13 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts impressive line in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Posts 11 points in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starts in return game•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...