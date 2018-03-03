Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Saturday
Green (illness) will play during Saturday's contest against the Magic, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Green missed Friday's contest due to an illness, though it apparently wasn't too serious, as he's ready to play during Saturday's game. In the month of February, he's averaged 11.3 points and 9.1 rebounds across 27.2 minutes. He will presumably start at power forward Saturday.
