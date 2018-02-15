Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play, start Wednesday

Green will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Green was added to the injury report with an illness coming into Wednesday, but apparently felt good enough following pregame warmups to give it a go. He'll take on his typical role in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of restrictions. Over his last four games, Green has averaged 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.3 minutes.