Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Thursday vs. Detroit
Green (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Green is set to return from a five-game absence and will likely rejoin the starting five at power forward, though an official lineup has yet to be released. While Green could have some minor restrictions in his first game back, his return will still mean less minutes for both Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb in the frontcourt. Those who own Green in season-long leagues can go ahead and activate the big man, but he'll be a risky DFS play Thursday.
