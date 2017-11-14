Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday

Green (ankle) will play during Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Green has played just four minutes this season, as he sprained his left ankle just that long into the team's first game. He'll return Wednesday, however, after a 12-game absence. Green projects to be the Grizzlies' starting power forward for the remainder of the year, certainly giving him fantasy value. Per 36 minutes last year, he posted 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- numbers the 27-year-old could hover around this season with another year of development under his belt.