Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday
Green (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Green came into Wednesday's game as a game-time call after missing the team's previous game with knee soreness. His return to action should result in him seeing his usual role, which is 22.8 minutes per game this season.
